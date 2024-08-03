Mobileye Global’s (MBLY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mobileye Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $44.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,842,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,925,000 after buying an additional 7,560,929 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,210,000 after buying an additional 2,266,438 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at $69,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

