MOBOX (MBOX) Price Hits $0.17

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. MOBOX has a total market cap of $52.37 million and $5.30 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 549,867,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,794,518 tokens. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

