Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $157.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $214.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.59.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock traded down $7.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,332,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,157. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.02. Moderna has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,808,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,239 shares of company stock valued at $55,563,937. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Moderna by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,743,000 after buying an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $347,565,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,230,000 after buying an additional 120,621 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

