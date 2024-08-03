Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.00.

NYSE:MHK opened at $152.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $164.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 72,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

