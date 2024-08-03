Moonbeam (GLMR) One Day Volume Hits $6.24 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Moonbeam has a market cap of $159.01 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00038780 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013317 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,130,438,809 coins and its circulating supply is 889,241,447 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

