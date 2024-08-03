Moonbeam Trading Down 18.1% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $148.27 million and $5.17 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012848 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008356 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,130,476,306 coins and its circulating supply is 889,266,507 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

