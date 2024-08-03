Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.60 million. On average, analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $118.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas B. Trussler acquired 20,300 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $116,319.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,819. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Featured Articles

