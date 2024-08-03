Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Movano Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MOVE opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Movano has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.
Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter.
About Movano
Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.
