Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Movano Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOVE opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Movano has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movano during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Movano by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 413,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Movano by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

