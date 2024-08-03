Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) PT Lowered to $27.00 at KeyCorp

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MYE stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $14.39. 369,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $535.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.21. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 712,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

