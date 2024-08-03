Nano (XNO) Price Down 19.6% Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $104.11 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,185.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.63 or 0.00602481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00106504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00032762 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.69 or 0.00259352 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00038539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00070605 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

