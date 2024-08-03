Navcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $26,417.40 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,417.40 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00079488 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00018793 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008740 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

