Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Cap of $416.42 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $416.42 million and approximately $12.48 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,345.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.99 or 0.00604008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00106364 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00032865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.44 or 0.00258879 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00038374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00071168 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,375,369,258 coins and its circulating supply is 44,675,858,149 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.