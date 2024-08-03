Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nestlé from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has an average rating of Hold.
Nestlé Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Nestlé by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 92,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Nestlé by 1.3% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter worth about $9,577,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
