NetMind Token (NMT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $113.71 Million

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. NetMind Token has a total market capitalization of $113.71 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NetMind Token token can currently be bought for about $2.99 or 0.00004849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token launched on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,070,056 tokens. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 3.07511503 USD and is down -5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,507,414.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetMind Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

