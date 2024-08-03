Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 554,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 617,091 shares.The stock last traded at $12.72 and had previously closed at $12.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.