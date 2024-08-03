NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ NURO opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 151.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NeuroMetrix
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.