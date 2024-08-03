New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Up 16.7%

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 250,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 126,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

New Age Metals Stock Up 16.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$7.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

