NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $94.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.29.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.