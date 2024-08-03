NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Shares Up 0.3%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.75 and last traded at $76.64. 1,680,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,620,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.