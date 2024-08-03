Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Fox Advisors raised Nextracker from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna began coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a positive rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.68.

Nextracker stock traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.98. 8,965,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,945. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nextracker will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at $2,176,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 290,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,904 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 72,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

