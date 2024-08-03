NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$16.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFI. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

NFI Group stock opened at C$18.85 on Monday. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$10.85 and a 52-week high of C$19.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of C$974.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$955.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.2184143 EPS for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

