NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Upgraded to “Neutral” by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$12.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NFI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Canada raised shares of NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.00.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$18.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$10.85 and a 1 year high of C$19.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of C$974.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$955.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.2184143 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

