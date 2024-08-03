NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,526,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,949,355. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,660 shares of company stock valued at $27,973,033 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

