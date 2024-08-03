NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Down 1%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.02 and last traded at $74.14. Approximately 2,240,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 11,399,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,660 shares of company stock valued at $27,973,033 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in NIKE by 612.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,376 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

