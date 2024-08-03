nLIGHT’s (LASR) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of LASR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.89. 524,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,120. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $44.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, Director Geoffrey Moore sold 38,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $509,779.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,384.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Moore sold 38,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $509,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,384.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,020,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 309,634 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,044,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 154,273 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 58,689 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

