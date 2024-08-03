North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOA. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.00.

Shares of NOA opened at C$25.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$668.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$24.01 and a 12 month high of C$34.87.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.11. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of C$297.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$295.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 4.4793388 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.68 per share, with a total value of C$138,400.00. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $554,850 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

