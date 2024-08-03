North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.11

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.11 and traded as high as C$45.26. North West shares last traded at C$45.15, with a volume of 80,357 shares changing hands.

NWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of North West from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$42.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.01). North West had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of C$617.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3474801 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Walter Pickett sold 767 shares of North West stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.64, for a total transaction of C$32,704.88. In related news, Senior Officer Walter Pickett sold 767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.64, for a total transaction of C$32,704.88. Also, Senior Officer John King sold 5,230 shares of North West stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.70, for a total transaction of C$223,321.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,662 shares of company stock valued at $497,015. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

