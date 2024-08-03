Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.430-1.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NWN. StockNews.com lowered Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.40.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NWN

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 423,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $42.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.99 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.53%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.