Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.86)-($0.74) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.77). Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.40.

NWN traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 423,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,778. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

