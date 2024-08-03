Numbers Protocol (NUM) Price Tops $0.0435 on Exchanges

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Numbers Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.11 million and $909,643.32 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numbers Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol was first traded on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 648,074,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 648,074,122 with 638,011,138 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.0427895 USD and is down -7.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $913,545.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

