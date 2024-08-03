NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 5.6%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 1,256,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,038,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMR

NuScale Power Stock Down 5.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.