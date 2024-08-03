Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NUW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,155. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

