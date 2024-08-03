Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.31

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and traded as high as $11.68. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 2,613,137 shares changing hands.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 828,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 114,628 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 72,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 509.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

