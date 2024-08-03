Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.31

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and traded as high as $11.68. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 2,613,137 shares changing hands.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
