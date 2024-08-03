Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,840. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $5.77.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

