Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

NYSE:JFR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.66. 706,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

