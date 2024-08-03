Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:JFR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.66. 706,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.