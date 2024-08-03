Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
JFR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. 706,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,367. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
