Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. 10,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,815. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

