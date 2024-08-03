Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 3rd

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE NMCO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.28. 178,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,216. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $11.37.
About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
