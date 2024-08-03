Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMI stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.03. 35,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,384. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

