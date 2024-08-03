Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSE NXJ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. 89,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,405. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.

In other Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $81,794.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,979,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,602,520.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

