Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NNY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. 53,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,403. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $8.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.