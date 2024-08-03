Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.1 %

NXN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $12.37.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.