Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NPV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 125,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,630. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.