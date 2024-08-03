NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 83.0% in the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,028,818 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $254,779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,989 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 84.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 237,833 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,927,000 after purchasing an additional 108,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 152.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $5.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.75. 4,567,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

