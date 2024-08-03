Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.23 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Oasis Network has a market cap of $448.27 million and $14.23 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.05 or 0.04803263 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00037308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07212223 USD and is down -5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $14,753,206.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

