Objective Capital Management LLC Invests $237,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,530,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $11.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,437,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,407. The company has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average of $100.88. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,355,039. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

