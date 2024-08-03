Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,195,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,943. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 765,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 252,333,913 shares in the company, valued at $15,210,688,275.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

