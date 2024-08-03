Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target Increased to $5.50 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OIS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oil States International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oil States International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.91 million, a P/E ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $8.92.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.40 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. Oil States International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oil States International will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,897,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 215,274 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 485,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 148,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 171,971 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Oil States International by 42.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 74,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Oil States International by 524.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 102,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 85,973 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

