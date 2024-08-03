Old National Bancorp (ONBPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on August 20th

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.
Old National Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ONBPO opened at $25.44 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
