Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a market cap of $93.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.28. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Old Point Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 83,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,230,901.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 111,625 shares of company stock worth $1,643,708. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,861 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,015 shares during the period. Old Point Financial makes up about 4.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 14.19% of Old Point Financial worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.